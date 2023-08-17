XAU/USD dropped towards the $1,890 area, its lowest since March 13. A stronger USD and higher US yields are responsible for the metal’s downward trajectory. On Thursday, the XAU/USD gold spot price traded below $1,900 and faced renewed selling pressure amid stronger USD and higher US treasury bond yields.
