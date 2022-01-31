Neutral bias, though upside/downside risks remain. Gold (XAU/USD) snaps three days of losses, jumping from a support trendline around the daily lows at $1785. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD closes towards $1800 on broad US dollar weakness - January 31, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold faces January fall, palladium set for best month in 14 years - January 31, 2022
- Gold prices decline Rs 850 per tola - January 31, 2022