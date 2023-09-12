Gold price bounces off 21-Daily Moving Average but 50 DMA offers stiff resistance. US Dollar recovers amid souring sentiment and buoyant US Treasury bond yields. Gold price awaits US Consumer Price Index data for a fresh directional move. Gold price is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD confined within two key averages, awaits US CPI for fresh direction - September 11, 2023
- Pound for Pound: 3 Buzzworthy Drug Stocks Worth Their Weight in Gold - September 11, 2023
- Gold Falls; Multiple Triggers Ahead - September 11, 2023