Gold price struggles to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a range on Friday. Traders now seem to have moved to the sidelines ahead of the key US monthly jobs data. Bets for more rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates above $1,900, awaits US Nonfarm Payrolls data - February 3, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: Weak US NFP to power XAU/USD bulls - February 3, 2023
- Gold Price Today, 3 Feb: Gold may be volatile, prices hit by profit-taking; traders eye US jobs data - February 3, 2023