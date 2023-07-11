On Tuesday, the Gold spot XAU/USD gained ground and consolidated above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for the first time since May. Ahead of key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures on Wednesday, US yields are declining giving room to the non-yielding metal to advance.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates above the 20-day SMA ahead of US CPI - July 11, 2023
- Gold price per tola down by hefty Rs4500 - July 11, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hovers around $1,930 ahead of US CPI - July 11, 2023