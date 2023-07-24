Traders prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of this week’s central bank event risks. China’s economic woes, US-China tensions and geopolitical risks to act as a tailwind. Gold price struggles to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates around 100-day SMA as traders await Fed, ECB policy meetings - July 23, 2023
- Gold retreats as Fed week kicks off, copper reels from China woes - July 23, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD grinds near $1,960, United States growth/inflation clues, Fed eyed - July 23, 2023