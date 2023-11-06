Gold price hovers around $1,990 per troy ounce during the Asian session on Monday, struggling to continue the winning streak. However, the bullion prices improved on expectations that the US Federal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates near $1,990 amid improved risk appetite - November 5, 2023
- Gold and Silver Prices Today, 6th November: Check metals price - November 5, 2023
- Gold Edges Lower as Haven Appetite Eases - November 5, 2023