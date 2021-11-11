Market sentiment dwindles as US banking holiday restricts bond moves. Gold (XAU/USD) bulls step back from multi-month high, down 0.26% intraday around $1,848 during a quiet Asian session on Thursday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates post US inflation gains around $1,850 - November 10, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold consolidates as U.S. inflation surges - November 10, 2021
- Global stocks fall, gold prices spike, dollar gains, bitcoin down as high US inflation sparks tightening fears - November 10, 2021