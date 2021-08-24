Update: Gold price is trading modestly flat above $1800 so far this Tuesday, consolidating Monday’s upsurge while holding close to the highest levels in two weeks reached at $1806. The blistering …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could rise to $2000 by end-2021 – Goldman Sachs - August 23, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates the blistering rally above $1800 - August 23, 2021
- Gold hovers above $1,800 as early taper expectations cool - August 23, 2021