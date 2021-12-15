Gold is on the verge of a downside breakout while below $1,790. The Fed is the main event for the day and a hawkish outcome could weigh on gold. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) traders lick their wounds after …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates weekly losses around $1,770 ahead of Fed - December 14, 2021
- Gold, tech stocks drag Australian shares lower - December 14, 2021
- Assam: Manohari Gold Tea auctioned for record price of Rs 1 lakh per kg - December 14, 2021