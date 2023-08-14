EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level in five weeks below 1.0900 on Monday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the US Dollar benefits from cautious market stance and weighs heavily on the pair.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD continues bleed lower under the weight of the broad Dollar – TDS - August 14, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Higher US dollar, yields drag gold to more than one-month low - August 14, 2023
- Steppe Gold Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results - August 14, 2023