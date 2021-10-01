Gold prices correct into a deep resistance structure. US dollar expected to remain strong in an inflationary environment, Fed narrative. Update: Gold Update: The price of gold has started to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD correcting towards $1,750, then eyes on $1,780 - September 30, 2021
- We’re Not Worried About Big River Gold’s (ASX:BRV) Cash Burn - September 30, 2021
- Tunnel to Towers Foundation helps Gold Star Family - September 30, 2021