The USD is also being affected by government bond yields. The 10-year Treasury note reached multi-year highs on Monday, only to surpass them on Tuesday, hitting 4.366%. It currently hovers around 4.32 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD corrective advance continues despite US Dollar strength - August 22, 2023
- Gold slips as higher U.S. dollar, Treasury yields weigh - August 22, 2023
- Gold slips as higher US dollar, Treasury yields weigh - August 22, 2023