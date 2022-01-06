Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could be in for tougher time ahead if US dollar breaks higher

Gold prices hold lower ground after a bearish reaction to FOMC Minutes. US 10-year Treasury yields jumped to nine-month high post-Fed Minutes, virus woes, ADP Employment Change also weigh on bonds. US …
