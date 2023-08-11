Softer annual inflation data from the world’s largest economy cemented the case for the US Federal Reserve (Fed) inaction in the upcoming meetings, sending the US Dollar sharply lower in sync with the US Treasury bond yields. Gold price, therefore, built on to its rebound to test the $1,930 round figure.
