Given positioning, technical and energy price pressures, it would not be surprising to see Gold drop into the low $1,800s if inflation moves higher and economic data remains firm. The upcoming core …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could drop into the low $1,800s – TDS - September 29, 2023
- Gold price drops by Rs 800 per tola - September 29, 2023
- Gold and silver prices today: Yellow metal headed for biggest monthly fall since February - September 29, 2023