Gold price is consolidating the weekly gains above $1,980 early Friday, set to snap a two-week losing streak. Falling US Treasury bond yields aid the Gold price uptrend, but the resurgent United …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could face stiff resistance at $1,992 en-route $2,000 - November 17, 2023
- Caledonia Mining: 5% Yield Looking More Attractive As Gold Rallies - November 17, 2023
- Gold prices soar in Pakistan, marking substantial rise - November 17, 2023