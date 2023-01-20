A troy ounce of Gold costs more than $1,900 again – more than at any time in nearly nine months. Physical demand in China, the largest consumer market, has not been the driver so far, as low Chinese …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could fall, weak imports to confirm low buying interest in China – Commerzbank - January 20, 2023
- Gold futures gain Rs 199 to Rs 56,745/10 gm - January 20, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – In Position to Post Fifth Consecutive Weekly Gain - January 20, 2023