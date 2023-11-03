Gold price treads water below $2,000, awaits US Nonfarm Payrolls for a fresh impetus. US Dollar stalls sell-off with US Treasury bond yields as risk tone turns cautious. Gold price is poised for a fresh advance amid a bullish daily technical setup.
