The extended risk rally, the ‘Santa rally’, could weigh negatively for the safe-haven USD, providing traction to Gold for the further upside. That could materialize if the United States Conference …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could resume an uptrend toward $1,830 on a ‘Santa rally’ - December 21, 2022
- UAE: Gold prices open higher; 24K up $0.27 per gram in Dubai - December 21, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats towards $1,795 support ahead of US CB Consumer Confidence - December 21, 2022