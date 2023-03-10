Gold price is consolidating the previous rebound near the $1,830 level in Friday trading ahead of the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls data. In case, the US NFP blows past expectations, XAU/USD could …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could resume the downtrend on strong US NFP data - March 10, 2023
- Gold Price Today, March 10: Yellow metal surges on MCX as dollar eases — Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities - March 10, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebounds from $1,830 as USD Index turns subdued – Confluence Detector - March 10, 2023