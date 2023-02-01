Gold price holds its recent range after testing the $1,900 mark on Tuesday. In the view of FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta, XAU/USD appears ‘buy the dips’ trade. Sellers need a daily closing below 21DMA at $1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could retest $1,900 but buyers may re-emerge, spurring volatility - February 1, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD appears ‘buy the dips’ trade on Federal Reserve verdict - February 1, 2023
- Gold price rises by Rs 500 per tola - February 1, 2023