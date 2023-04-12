Gold price is extending the previous rebound above the $2,010 mark early Wednesday, as markets remain in a cautiously optimistic mood ahead of the all-important United States Consumer Price Index data and the Minutes of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) March meeting.
