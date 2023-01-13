Gold has continued on the road to recovery this week. However, economists at Commerzbank expect the yellow metal to struggle to extend its gains. “We believe that the market will initially take a breather until it becomes clearer whose prediction of the future course of US monetary policy is more accurate – the market’s or the Fed’s.
