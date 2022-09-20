Gold prices are facing selling pressure on expectations of a bigger-than-expected Fed rate hike. The precious metal is expected to re-test the two-year low at $1,654.50. A downside break of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD declines towards $1,650 as hawkish Fed bets soar - September 20, 2022
- Gold price tumbles to two-year low ahead of Fed rate hike decision - September 20, 2022
- AngloGold Ashanti: Leverage To Gold At A Reasonable Price - September 20, 2022