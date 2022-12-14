Gold price holds steady above $1,800, consolidating the previous upswing. The yellow metal awaits US Federal Reserve for the next big move, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports. “Daily closing above the $1,824 upside hurdle will invalidate the bearish wedge …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Rangebound as Traders Focus on Fed - December 14, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD defies bearish odds ahead of the Fed - December 14, 2022
- UAE: Gold prices flat ahead of Fed rate decision - December 14, 2022