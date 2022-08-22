Gold is correcting in Asia as the US dollar decelerates from fresh highs. Gold has formed an M-formation on the daily chart, a reversion pattern that would be expected to pull in the price. The gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold hits over 3-week low on strong dollar, Fed rate-hike worries - August 21, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD downside is slowing as price corrects from fresh lows - August 21, 2022
- Sovereign gold bond scheme: New issue opens Monday; check price, discount, minimum and maximum limit - August 21, 2022