Gold price is off the two-month lows of $1,896, attempting to recover ground above the $1,900 mark early Wednesday. The United States Dollar (USD) has entered an upside consolidative phase, allowing Gold buyers to breathe a sigh of relief ahead of the mid-tier US housing data and US Federal Reserve (Fed) Minutes of the July meeting.
