Gold price witnesses a brief pullback before resuming the next downtrend. Rally in Treasury yields, US dollar take a breather, awaiting the key US NFP. XAU/USD’s daily technical setup points to more …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD downside risks intact towards $1,677, NFP holds the key - September 2, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD braces for 2021 low of $1,677 in a volatile week – Confluence Detector - September 2, 2022
- Gold Price Today, 2 Sep 2022: Gold prices muted, may trade at Rs 49665-50500 on MCX; sell on rise - September 2, 2022