Gold price gains ground near $2,025 amid the ongoing tension in the Middle East. The US Core PCE gauge registered its lowest level since March 2021, coming in at 2.9% YoY in December vs. 3.2% prior.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD drifts higher to $2,020 amid Middle East tension - January 28, 2024
- ‘A big milestone’: Gold Coast’s median house price cracks $1 million - January 28, 2024
- Should You Buy Gold at Costco? - January 28, 2024