Gold price losses some of its brightness at the beginning of the week, down by 0.49%, in a thin liquidity trading day, with US markets, closed in the observance of Labour day. At the time of writing, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD drops from daily highs but still above the $1700 figure - September 5, 2022
- Gold Technical Analysis: Price Is A Buy Base - September 5, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: Temporarily on pause, but looking for lower lows - September 5, 2022