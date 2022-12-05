Gold price struggles to capitalize on the intraday positive move and retreats from the $1,810 area, or a five-month peak touched earlier this Monday. The XAU/USD slips below the $1,800 mark during the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eases from five-month peak, retreats to sub-$1,800 levels - December 5, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Vulnerable to Correction Ahead of CPI Report, Fed’s Rate Hike Decision - December 5, 2022
- Gold prices today: Yellow metal rates unchanged as dollar hits new low - December 5, 2022