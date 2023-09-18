Gold price continues with its struggle to make it through the $1,930 resistance zone and pulls back from a one-week high touched earlier this Monday. The XAU/USD, however, manages to hold in the positive territory for the second successive day and trades around the $1,925 region, up just over 0.10% during the first half of the European session.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eases from one-week high, $1,930 barrier continues to cap - September 18, 2023
- Gold futures rise Rs 182 to Rs 59,175 - September 18, 2023
- Gold, silver price today, September 18, 2023: Precious metals record hike on MCX | Check latest rates - September 18, 2023