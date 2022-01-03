Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eases from six-week high on USD rebound, $1,834 in focus

Gold begins 2022 on a firmer footing after snapping two-year advances in 2021. Risk appetite improves despite surging covid infections, Fed rate-hike concerns. US PMIs, FOMC Minutes and NFP are the …
