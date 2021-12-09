Update: Gold price is moving back and forth in a familiar range below $1,790, unable to hold onto the upside amid a broad rebound in the US dollar. The mixed market sentiment is pushing the investors …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eases towards $1,780 on resurgent USD demand - December 9, 2021
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rangebound as Traders Deal with CPI Report, Omicron and Fed - December 9, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to sink towards $1,600 by end-2022 – ANZ - December 9, 2021