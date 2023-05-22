Gold price oscillates in a narrow trading band and is influenced by a combination of factors. A modest intraday US Dollar uptick acts as a headwind and caps the upside for the XAU/USD. The downside remains cushioned amid looming recession risks and US debt ceiling woes.
