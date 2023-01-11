On Monday, two key Fed officials emphasized that their next moves will be data-dependent – meaning Thursday’s CPI report will set the near-term tone.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Edging into 8-Month High on Lower Fed Rate Hike Expectations - January 11, 2023
- Binance admits its stablecoin sometimes lost the full backing it needed to keep its price fixed at $1 - January 11, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold climbs 8-month high ahead of U.S. inflation test - January 11, 2023