Gold price struggle with $1,900 extends. The yellow metal needs a close above the latter to add credence to the bullish potential, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports. XAU/USD yearn …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD enters the overbought zone but buyers may capitalize on any pullbacks - January 13, 2023
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 56,290; silver at Rs 72,000 per kilo - January 13, 2023
- Gold prices near all-time high, big upmove unlikely in near-term; avoid short positions - January 13, 2023