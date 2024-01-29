XAU/USD lost momentum after an early rally, holds within familiar levels. Gold price gapped higher at the weekly opening, with XAU/USD advancing up to $2,037.46 in the European session, as the US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD erased early gains, holds above $2,000 - January 29, 2024
- Coeur Mining: Turning Free Cash Flow Positive, With Strong Gold/Silver Price Leverage - January 29, 2024
- What will happen to the price of gold this year? Experts weigh in - January 29, 2024