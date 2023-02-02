Governor Bailey’s optimistic comments on the inflation outlook seem to be weighing on Pound Sterling. Gold price turned south in the second half of the day and declined below $1,920. The US Dollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD erases Wednesday’s gains, plunges below $1920 post BoE, ECB decisions - February 2, 2023
- Oil prices rebound and gold prices shine - February 2, 2023
- Gold, Silver Prices Today, 2 February: Yellow metal touches all-time high; Check latest rates in your city - February 2, 2023