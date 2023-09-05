Gold price turned south in the second half of the day and declined below $1,930. The broad-based US Dollar strength and the 2% increase seen in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield makes it difficult for XAU/USD to shake off the bearish pressure.
