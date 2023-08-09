Gold prices turned south in the American session, and XAU/USD trades at its lowest in a month at around $1,917 a troy ounce. The US Dollar started the day giving back some of its latest gains amid the better performance of global stocks. Nevertheless, the USD decline was limited, allowing buyers to return later in the day.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD extends decline, approaches $1,900 - August 9, 2023
- 3 big reasons to open a gold IRA now - August 9, 2023
- Gold IRA myths busted: What to know now - August 9, 2023