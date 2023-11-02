Gold could extend its slump in the near term but would need … World App announced that it has over a million monthly active users within six months of its launch. Worldcoin price rallied nearly 4% over the past week and 13.77% in a month.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD extends its consolidative phase near monthly highs - November 2, 2023
- MCX Gold price moves up after US Fed keeps rates unchanged; what should be your strategy for bullion today? - November 2, 2023
- PRECIOUS- Gold gains as US dollar, yields slip on hopes of peak Fed rates - November 2, 2023