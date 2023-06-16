Gold price has stretched its rally above $1,960.00 amid a risk-on mood. The interest rate decision of skipping interest rate hikes by the Fed has provided relief to the market participants. Gold price …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Commodity Superfast: Gold prices rose today - June 16, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD extends rally above $1,960 as USD Index seems vulnerable - June 16, 2023
- Gold price surges ₹510 to ₹60,210 per 10 gram on strong global cues - June 16, 2023