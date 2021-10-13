Gold preserves its bullish momentum ahead of the American session. 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the negative territory. Dollar struggles to find demand ahead of US inflation data. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD extends rebound beyond $1,770 - October 13, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold gains on inflation jitters, dollar dip - October 13, 2021
- Gold Price (XAU) Testing Resistance Ahead of US Inflation Data - October 13, 2021