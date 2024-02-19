Spot Gold advanced throughout the first half of Monday amid absent demand for the US Dollar, resulting in XAU/USD extending its recovery to $2,023.04 a troy ounce. The Greenback found some near term …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD extends recent gains in choppy trading - February 19, 2024
- ‘Lack of Taste’: Trump’s Gold Sneakers Get Fashion Verdict - February 19, 2024
- Gold Spot Price Explained: What it Means For You - February 19, 2024