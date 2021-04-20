Gold likely to extends its corrective decline towards $1760-55 Higher Treasury yields offset the impact of USD weakness on XAU/USD. Bear cross on 1H chart and RSI below 50.00 point to the downside.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Prices Seesaw as US Dollar, Treasury Yields Diverge Before Netflix Earnings - April 20, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes $1760-55 amid higher yields, bearish technicals - April 20, 2021
- Gold Futures: Correction likely near-term - April 20, 2021