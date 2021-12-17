Gold price extends post-Fed gains beyond $1,800 on Friday. USD remains pressured alongside the yields, with year-end flows in play. Gold price awaits acceptance above $1,808 for additional upside.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes $1,811 and $1,818 as the next bullish targets – Confluence Detector - December 17, 2021
- New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Raymond James - December 17, 2021
- Gold price rise by Rs 1000 on Friday - December 17, 2021