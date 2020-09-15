Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes $1980 amid weaker dollar, focus shifts to Wednesday’s FOMC

Gold regains poise, as the risk-recovery downs the US dollar. Upbeat Chinese data, vaccine hopes and fresh US-Sino optimism lift the mood. Growing Brexit risks to underpin Gold ahead of US data, FOMC …
