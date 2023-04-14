Gold price is consolidating near the highest level in thirteen months at mid-$2,000 early Friday, as bulls take a breather after a three-day winning streak. The United States Dollar (USD) remains vulnerable near yearly lows ahead of the US Retail Sales and Consumer Sentiment data.
